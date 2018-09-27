Spence's Challenge: Thursday, Sept. 27th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $123)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) The owner of which major media outlet called social media, "The cancer of our time?" A: LOS ANGELES TIMES

2) After less than four years, which automaker is moving their headquarters from New York and heading back to Detroit? A: CADILLAC

3) Who does Khloe Kardashian believe she owes a big apology to? A: KOURTNEY

4) Katy Perry and her boyfriend made their red carpet debut. Who's the boyfriend? A: ORLANDO BLOOM

5) M&M's has unveiled a new flavor. What is it? A: HAZELNUT/NUTELLA