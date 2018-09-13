Spence's Challenge: Thursday, Sept. 13th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $623)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) A coffee shop went on a viral campaign to have a certain HOllywood star stop by during the Toronto International Film Festival... and they did it! Who? A: RYAN GOSLING

2) A painting stolen by the Nazis in World War II from a Jewish collector was returned to his granddaughter. Who was the artist? A: RENOIR

3) 'Will and Grace's Debra Messing is in a big political brouhaha on Twitter with what other Hollywood notable? A: SUSAN SARANDON

4) Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran were nominated for best pop/rock album at the AMA's. Who do they think will win? A: DRAKE

5) Doug Davidson has apparently been let go after a 40-year run as Detective Paul Williams on what soap opera? A: THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS