Spence's Challenge: Thursday, October 25th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $123)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) Four of the top five actors in Forbes list of the highest paid male TV actors are from what show? A: BIG BANG THEORY

2) Who postponed their NYC concert last night with "severely bruised vocal cords?" A: JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

3) Ice-T was arrested in New Jersey Wednesday morning for what? A: EVADING TOLL

4) Which Jersey Shore star posted a cryptic black-eye picture, potentially implicating their significant other? A: RONNIE

5) Markieff Morris of the NBA's Washington Wizards got fined $15k for trying to do what to Portland's Seth Curry? A: PANTS HIM