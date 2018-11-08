Spence's Challenge: Thursday, November 8th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $373)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) What very famous, and very rich, author is suing their former assistant? A: J.K. ROWLING

2) Five weeks ago, Las Vegas local Bryce Harper reportedly turned down a $300 Million offer from which team? A: WASHINGTON NATIONALS

3) Actress Emma Thompson made Prince William blush as she received what title yesterday? A: DAME

4) "Breaking Bad" fans are torn over reportes that the creators of the show are working on what? A: A MOVIE

5) A new photo released yesterday showed 92-yr-old Queen Elizabeth doing what like a boss? A: HORSEBACK RIDING