Spence's Challenge: Thursday, November 15th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $473)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) Kim K. didn't do it... but a fan did... and Kim posted it and, took some heat for it. A picture with what photoshopped? A: NORTH

2) A painting sold at auction for nearly $92 Million. Who's the artist? A: EDWARD HOPPER

3) Quicken Loans founder Dan Gilbert is selling a Detroit casino for $1 Billion. He also owns an NBA team. Which one? A: CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

4) Which of the Fixer Upper stars celebrated their 44th birthday yesterday? A: CHIP GAINES

5) A large, drop shaped, natural pearl pendant sold for $32 Million at auction yesterday. It notably once belonged to whom? A: MARIE ANTOINETTE