Spence's Challenge: Thursday, May 17th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $1,073)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) Famous foodie Anthony Bourdain just can't quit which fast food restaurant? A: POPEYE'S

2) Which star's inclusive lingerie line is getting backlash because it's not inclusive enough? A: RIHANNA

3) What major league pitcher took a 102 mile-an-hour drive right to his somewhat sizeable gut yesterday? A: BARTOLO COLON

4) On a Delta flight recently, they asked if there was a doctor on board. Who said yes adn assisted? A: THE SURGEON GENERAL

5) In a new biography, who did we learn once accidentally broke Robert DeNiro's nose? A: ROBIN WILLIAMS