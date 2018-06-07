Spence's Challenge: Thursday, June 7th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $1,248)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) What NBA legend's sister was busted for attempted robbery and bomb threats? A: KEVIN GARNET

2) What country is poised to legalize marijuana sales, with shops opening as soon as late summer? A: CANADA

3) Who rolled up to the US Open golf tournament in a $20 million yacht? A: TIGER WOODS

4) Val Kilmer will be in Top Gun 2, again playing Tom Kazansky, better known as what call sign? A: ICEMAN

5) Who publicly apologized to their ex, saying, "I was the reason your football career ended?" A: KENDRA WILKINSON