Spence's Challenge: Thursday, June 21st

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $273)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) What former perennial all-star, and 8 time all NBA selection, got traded yesterday? A: DWIGHT HOWARD

2) Andy Cohen addressed dating rumors in a new interview. Who was he potentially dating? A: JOHN MAYER

3) Who got some heat for saying on British TV that they have a protein meal replacement shake once in a while to help get a "summer body?" A: ELLE MCPHERSON

4) Google paid a 7-yr-old $30,000 for her drawing of what? A: A DINOSAUR

5) A new Ronald Reagan movie is set to start shooting this fall. Who just signed on to play the former President? A: DENNIS QUAID