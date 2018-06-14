Spence's Challenge: Thursday, June 14th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $198)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Anne Donavan passed away yesterday at the age of 56. She is an Olympic Gold Medalist and Hall of Famer in what sport? A: BASKETBALL

2) It appears that Comcast has jumped into a bidding war with Disney over what company's assets? A: 20TH CENTURY FOX

3) Who revealed they've lost 43 pounds after what they called a "massive" heart attack? A: KEVIN SMITH

4) The star of the reality show "From Hot to Not" says they are going blind. Who are they? A: MAMA JUNE

5) Who apologized for leading some to believe that they were really running for Senate last year... when they really weren't? A: KID ROCK