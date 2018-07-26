Spence's Challenge: Thursday, July 26th

The Chet Buchanan Show

July 26, 2018
Kayla
Spence's Challenge
Chet Buchanan Show
Contests
Spence

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $623)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) What Strip headliner went viral earlier this week with an Instagram photo in their yellow suit with matching shoes and awesome sunglasses?     A: CELINE DION

2) What candy bar lost a court case in Europe to trademark their shape?      A: KIT KAT

3) What city ordered new streetcars that are too big for the tracks and won't fit in the maintenance barn?      A: SEATTLE

4) Which Mountain West Conference school's football coach brought a Britney Spears impersonator to media day?       A: HAWAII

5) Which social media platform is on track for their biggest stock drop ever?      A: FACEBOOK

