Spence's Challenge: Thursday, July 19th

July 19, 2018
LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $523)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) What 90s MTV star that continues to keep their name out there... mostly by doing things like this... is getting headlines with a video that appears to show their house being haunted?      A: JENNY MCCARTHY

2) Who's on the cover of Maden 19?      A: ANTONIO BROWN

3) Yesterday was the 10th Anniversary fo which Batman movie?      A: THE DARK KNIGHT

4) What automaker issued a recall yesterday for over half a million vehicles?     A: FORD

5) South Korea divers discovered a 100 year old sunken warship that is believed to have over $100 Billion in gold on it. Who lost it?      A: RUSSIA

