Spence's Challenge: Thursday, July 12th

Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $423)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Monday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) Who will be on the cover of the August 31 issue of Forbes magazine and is set to become the youngest billionaire ever? A: KYLIE JENNER

2) OPrah is branching out again. What business is she getting into now? A: RESTAURANT

3) According to Travel and Leisure, two years in a row, what is so special about the city of San Miguel de Allendre? A: IT'S THE GREATEST CITY IN THE WORLD!

4) What coffee and donut company says they're opening 1500 locations in China? A: TIM HORTON'S

5) What 11 time NBA Champion got caught flipping off former all-star turned color commentator Vince Carter at Sumer League? A: BILL RUSSELL