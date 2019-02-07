Spence's Challenge: Thursday, February 7th, 2019

The Chet Buchanan Show

February 7, 2019
Kayla
Spence's Challenge
Chet Buchanan Show
Contests
Features
Spence

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $173)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday (2/8) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) Which airline apologized after handing out "creepy" Diet Coke napkins?        A: DELTA

2) Which music icon has stepped in to help 21 Savage?        A: JAY-Z

3) Critics now want Liam Neeson digitally removed from what upcoming film?        A: MEN IN BLACK

4) Miley Cyrus has been not-so-secretly collaborating with which other KLUC artist?        A: SHAWN MENDES

5) The interent is cranky about J-Lo's upcoming Grammy's tribute to whom?         A: MOTOWN

