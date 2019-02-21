Spence's Challenge: Thursday, February 21st, 2019

The Chet Buchanan Show

February 21, 2019
Kayla
Spence's Challenge
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Contests
Features
Spence

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $373)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday (2/22) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) ABC went public with a denial after social media ramped up speculation about a possible last minute Oscar host. Who?       A: WHOOPI GOLDBERG

2) Who's playing Hulk Hogan in an upcoming movie?       A: CHRIS HEMSWORTH

3) Someone named Melody Thomas Scott has been playing someone named Nikki Reed Newman for FORTY YEARS on which soap opera?        A: THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS

4) Pinterest made headlines for recently blocking search results related to what?       A: VACCINATIONS

5) Which NBA team's coach thinks his team sucks at least partly due to a Fortnite obsession?         A: NEW YORK KNICKS

Tags: 
98.5 Cash Chet Buchanan Game jackpot Kayla KLUC Las Vegas pop culture Spence Spences Challenge terrible herbst The Chet Buchanan Show trivia win money

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 233 The Chet Buchanan Show
IT'S A SNOW DAY IN LAS VEGAS... Which Means Snow Games Are Happening. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 232 The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla REALLY Doesn't Like This Pitcher's Rules For Dating. Marina Found The Man Of Her Dreams... Now We Just Need To Locate Him. The Chet Buchanan Show
MORE SNOW!! We're Getting More Snow. What's The Policy With Shop Lifters? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 231 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes