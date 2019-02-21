Spence's Challenge: Thursday, February 21st, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $373)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday (2/22) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) ABC went public with a denial after social media ramped up speculation about a possible last minute Oscar host. Who? A: WHOOPI GOLDBERG

2) Who's playing Hulk Hogan in an upcoming movie? A: CHRIS HEMSWORTH

3) Someone named Melody Thomas Scott has been playing someone named Nikki Reed Newman for FORTY YEARS on which soap opera? A: THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS

4) Pinterest made headlines for recently blocking search results related to what? A: VACCINATIONS

5) Which NBA team's coach thinks his team sucks at least partly due to a Fortnite obsession? A: NEW YORK KNICKS