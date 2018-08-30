Can you answer more questions right??

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $423)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) The New York Jets traded former MInnesota Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to which team? A: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

2) Chelsea Houska has 5.3 Million instagram followers, a brand new baby girl, and is on a show on MTV. Which one? A: TEEN MOM 2

3) The headline says "World's Most Iconic Toy Store Reopening After Shutting Three Years Ago." Which one are they talking about? A: FAO SCHWARTZ

4) Which KLUC superstar got a tattoo of the anime character Chihiro on their forearm? A: ARIANA GRANDE

5) Twenty Thousand people throw tomatoes at each other at a street festival called Tomatina in which country? A: SPAIN