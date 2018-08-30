Can you answer more questions right??

The Chet Buchanan Show

August 30, 2018
Kayla
Spence's Challenge
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Contests
Spence

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $423)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) The New York Jets traded former MInnesota Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to which team?      A: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

2) Chelsea Houska has 5.3 Million instagram followers, a brand new baby girl, and is on a show on MTV. Which one?      A: TEEN MOM 2

3) The headline says "World's Most Iconic Toy Store Reopening After Shutting Three Years Ago." Which one are they talking about?      A: FAO SCHWARTZ

4) Which KLUC superstar got a tattoo of the anime character Chihiro on their forearm?      A: ARIANA GRANDE

5) Twenty Thousand people throw tomatoes at each other at a street festival called Tomatina in which country?      A: SPAIN

Tags: 
98.5 Cash Chet Buchanan Game jackpot Kayla KLUC Las Vegas pop culture Spence Spences Challenge terrible herbst The Chet Buchanan Show trivia win money

Recent Podcast Audio
Davey has a breakthrough with his kid. Kayla wants to be a Candy-Striper. The Chet Buchanan Show
Coach Bill Laimbeer on The Chet Buchanan Show The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 144 The Chet Buchanan Show
The PSL Fairy has returned and is granting wishes across the valley The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 143 The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla and her friends don't use the Hotel Bathroom... WEIRD. The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes