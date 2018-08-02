Spence's Challenge: Thursday, August 2nd

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $748)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) Which University's football coach appears to be in hot water for possibly mishandling an assistant coach's domestic violence arrest? A: OHIO STATE

2) Two brothers in New Jersey have five 1952 baseball cards of teh same player that could be worth millions. Which players? A: MICKEY MANTLE

3) What world famous landmark was closed yesterdy in a dispute over "monstrous" lines? A: THE EIFFEL TOWER

4) With Wednesday's big Apple stock jump, who made headlines for having their portfolio reportedly grow by over $2 Billion? A: WARREN BUFFETT

5) You may have heard a Han Solo jacket may sell for over $1 Million at auction... but which movie is it from? A: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK