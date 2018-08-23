Spence's Challenge: Thursday, August 23rd

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $298)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) The Big Bang Theory will end its record-breaking run at the conclusion of this season. How many season will that be for the show? A: TWELVE

2) Which television network is doing a 3 night, 3 show DC Comics Crossover event in December? A: THE CW

3) Ed Harris and Jon Hamm have just joined the cast of which highly anticipated blockbuster movie? A: TOP GUN 2/TOP GUN: MAVERICK

4) Kirstie Alley is on Celebrity Big Brother UK and said she met Prince Charles at whose house? A: COURTNEY LOVE

5) The Ohio State University suspended their head football coach for how many games without pay? A: 3