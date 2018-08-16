Spence's Challenge: Thursday, August 16th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $198)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Monday morning at 7:30a..... in fact, here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) Whose t-shirt got them in trouble for potenially mocking depression? A: VICTORIA BECKHAM

2) Television host Bob Ley is taking a 6-month leave. What network does he work for? A: ESPN

3) Who face-mashed with Halle Berry to wish her Happy Birthday on Instagram? A: WILL SMITH

4) What city's air quality is said to be "worse than Bejing" due to wildfires? A: SEATTLE

5) Which oldschool viral infection is making a comeback, with the outbreak spreading to 21 states? A: MEASLES