Spence's Challenge: Thursday, April 3rd

It's a big Friday edition of "Spence's Challenge"..... and this could be huge for you. Chet is doing the show from LA, so he probably won't have time to write in depth questions. That means you stand a greater chance of winning the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $848); beat him for a $1000 bonus. All it takes to study is reading the headlines in your timeline. Get ready to play Friday at 7:25a..... and here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) Who posted a 2016 picture to instagram with the caption, "I don't look like this anymore"? A: ROB KARDASHIAN

2) Who slipped up and introduced Jenna Dewan by her married name? A: ELLEN DEGENRES

3) Who apologized for saying it, but that they still meant it, when they said they wanted to punch the Warriors' Draymond Green in the mouth? A: CHARLES BARKLEY

4) Honey Boo Boo's sister got married here in town Monday. What's her name? A: PUMPKIN

5) The New York Times dropped a bombshell article yesterday alleging some sketchy activity involving which NFL teams cheer squad? A: WASHINGTON REDSKINGS