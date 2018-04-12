Spence's Challenge: Thursday, April 12th

Consider yourself a Pop Culture guru??? Then 'Spence's Challenge' is the game for you. It's 5 questions based on headlines from the previous 24 hours. You'll have 30 seconds to answer as many as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $1,473).... beat him for a $1,000 bonus. So study up and get ready to play Friday morning at 7:25a.

Here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) The US Government filed a 90 page memo in the case against accused drug lord El Chapo. In it, they claim he attempted to smuggle 7 tons of cocaine in cans ordinarily used for what? A: JALAPENOS

2) Benches cleared as the San Diego Padres got into a legit fight with what team yesterday? A: COLORADO ROCKIES

3) Comedians around the world are mourning the death of the founder of what Hollywood comedy club? A: THE COMEDY STORE

4) The DEA seized a shipment of fake Disney figurines that contained two million dollars worth of what? A: METH

5) In an ironic twist, a photographer at Mark Zuckerberg's Senate hearing took a picture of Mark's (what)? A: NOTES