Spence's Challenge Questions: Wednesday, May 8th, 2019

Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $223)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday (5/09) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Who will receive the 22nd Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor from the Kennedy Center? A: DAVE CHAPPELLE

2) Kelly Clarkson wants her son to marry which celebrity's daughter? A: JOHN LEGEND

3) It's official! Who's replacing Sara Gilbert on The Talk? A: MARIE OSMOND

4) Amy Schumer just had her baby... and now she wants you to boycott which fast food joint? A: WENDY'S

5) Which NFL legend recently said, "I'd be dead if I hadn't stopped drinking." A: JOE NAMATH