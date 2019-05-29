Spence's Challenge Questions: Wednesday, May 29th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $573)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Monday (6/03) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Whoa. Which Game of Thrones star has been in a Connecticut "health and wellness center" for over a month? A: KIT HARRINGTON

2) Who received backlash on social media for mocking Prince William's hair loss? A: ROB LOWE

3) Which LA Lakers legend is said to be livid over being dragged into the team's drama? A: KOBE BRYANT

4) Who wore a sheer chainmail dress Monday on the South Korean red carpet for X-Men: Dark Phoenix? A: SOPHIE TURNER

5) Which former Teen Mom has reportedly lost custody of her kids? A: JENELLE EVANS