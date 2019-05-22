Spence's Challenge Questions: Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $473)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday (5/23) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) A legenday Lamborghini owned by a legendary driver is for sale for $500,000. Who's the driver? A: MARIO ANDRETTI

2) Who are fans saying looks "sexy" and "hot" in a GQ Magazine spread? A: SETH ROGAN

3) Which "Voice" star says they may never release another album? A: BLAKE SHELTON

4) Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio both said they were starstruck on the set of "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" by which actor? A: LUKE PERRY

5) Which team, which is now no longer in the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, still sucks the most? A: SAN JOSE SHARKS