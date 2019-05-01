Spence's Challenge Questions: Wednesday, May 1st, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $98)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday (5/02) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Kim Kardashian is facing backlash again. This time for posing with who, or what? A: ELEPHANTS

2) Which controversial Fox show was renewed for Season 6, but likely with a fairly significant change? A: EMPIRE

3) The trailer for the "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie debuted yesterday. Who's playing the nefarious Dr. Robotnik? A: JIM CARREY

4) Which social media platform unveiled a new look and features yesterday? A: FACEBOOK

5) New York Yankees' pitcher CC Sabathia became just the 17th pitcher to pass (what) milestone Tuesday? A: 3000 STRIKEOUTS