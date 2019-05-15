Spence's Challenge Questions: Wednesday, May 15th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $348)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday (5/16) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Which cast member marked the end of The Big Bang Theory with a short, new haircut? A: MIYAM BIALIK/AMY FARRAH FOWLER

2) Which candy maker is changing their product for the first tiem in 125 years? A: HERSHEY

3) Which KLUC artist made their stunning Cannes red carpet debut yesterday? A: SELENA GOMEZ

4) The Red Cross says they're running low on what type of blood? A: TYPE O

5) What team left in the NHL Playoffs sucks the most? A: SAN JOSE SHARKS