Spence's Challenge Questions: Wednesday, March 6th, 2019

The Chet Buchanan Show

March 6, 2019
Kayla
Spence's Challenge
Chet Buchanan Show
Contests
Features
Spence

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $598)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday (3/07) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) What KLUC artist knocked out their trainer's tooth while boxing?       A: DEMI LOVATO

2) A German art collector left an $11,000 piece on a commuter train that was painted by which famous artist?        A: PICASSO

3) A jury awarded $17 Million to a woman who was injured at what store?        A: WALMART

4) Which Jersey Shore star just got engaged?        A: SAMMI "SWEETHEART"

5) What Hollywood star was seen handing out samples at Costco?        A: JENNIFER GARNER

