Spence's Challenge Questions: Wednesday, March 5th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $573)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday (3/06) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Rest in Peace, Luke Perry. We all know he was on 90210... but what show was he on currently? A: RIVERDALE

2) Who is Joanna Gaines helping to remodel their Malibu home? A: JENNIFER LOPEZ

3) Who just scored their first number one song since 2011? A: LADY GAGA

4) 30,000 pounds of what food item has been recalled due to contamination concerns? A: GROUND BEEF

5) Who was released from the hospital after "crazy painful" bronchitis? A: JESSICA SIMPSON