Spence's Challenge Questions: Wednesday, March 27th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $198)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday (3/28) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference: 

1) The twins who played Ross and Rachel's baby on 'Friends' are all grown up and in what movie?        A: US

2) Who was mocking Ram Trucks' towing ability on Twitter yesterday?        A: ELON MUSK

3) Rosie O'Donnell revealed she used to have a crush on which former co-worker?        A: ELIZABETH HASSELBECK

4) Who said turning down the role of McDreamy on 'Grey's Anatomy' "probably cost (them) $70 Million?"        A: ROB LOWE

5) What Dallas Cowboys great is undergoing testing for possible throat cancer?        A: MICHAEL IRVIN

