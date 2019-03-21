Spence's Challenge Questions: Wednesday, March 20th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $823)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday (3/21) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Former Bishop Gorman quarterback tate Martell has been granted a waiver to be able to transfer from Ohio State and play this fall for which University? A: MIAMI

2) Game of Thrones have hidden sex (what) around the world? A: IRON THRONES

3) What university got headlines yesterday by announcing it's banning streaming services in classrooms? A: PURDUE

4) "Dark Fate" is the 6th and potentially final installment in which film franchise? A: TERMINATOR

5) The US government is offering $1000 to anyone willing to adopt an untrained wild (what)? A: HORSE OR BURRO