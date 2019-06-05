Spence's Challenge Questions: Wednesday, June 5th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $148)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Monday (6/10) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Who has confirmed to US Weekly that they will not be attending the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion taping tonight? A: LISA VANDERPUMP

2) Whose $2 Million Bugatti was sideswiped by Honda just after they got it off the lot yesterday? A: TRACY MORGAN

3) According to Billboard Magazine, who is the World's Richest Female Musician? A: RIHANNA

4) We'll meet 10-yr-old Spongebob in the new Nickleodeon spin-off called (what)? A: KAMP KORAL

5) Tom Brady has angered some by applying for trademarks for which nickname? A: TOM TERRIFIC