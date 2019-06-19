Spence's Challenge Questions: Wednesday, June 19th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $348)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday (6/20) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) A drug cartel mistakenly sent four and half million dolllars worth of meth to 13 cars dealerships in eastern Canada. What kind of cars? A: FORD

2) Who just leap-frogged a bunch of folks to become the number 3 restaurant chain in America? A: CHICK-FIL-A

3) A British research submarine has made a significant climate change discovery on its first mission. What's the submarine's name? A: BOATY MCBOATFACE

4) She's now the leading scorer in World Cup history. Not just Women's World Cup... WORLD CUP HISTORY. Who is she? A: MARTA

5) Which company committed $1 Billion Tuesday to help ease the affordable housing crisis in the Bay Area? A: GOOGLE