Spence's Challenge Questions: Wednesday, June 12th, 2019

Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas.

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $223)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday (6/13) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Which US Women's National Team player got headlines for comforting a Thai player after that 13-0 thrashing yesterday? A: ALEX MORGAN

2) Which of the Obama girls just graduated from high school? A: SASHA

3) It's officially official... which NFL team will be featured on HBO's Hard Knocks this season? A: THE RAIDERS!!

4) The creator of Empire says they are "beyond embarrassed" by the Jussie Smollett mess. What's their name? A: LEE DANIELS

5) What quarterback has reportedly made a "seven figure donation" to their alma mater? A: AARON RODGERS