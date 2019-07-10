Spence's Challenge Questions: Wednesday, July 10th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $623)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday (7/11) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Which hip-hop artist is allegedly being held in "inhumane" conditions while detained in Sweden? A: A$AP ROCKY

2) A new report is predicting 6 major (what) in the upcoming 2019 season? A: HURRICANES

3) Which state decriminalized marijuana yesterday? A: HAWAII

4) Major League Baseball's All-Star Game was played last night in which city? A: CLEVELAND

5) What Strip Headliner says she's "kind of a prude" when it comes to lovers? A: MARIAH CAREY