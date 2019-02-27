Spence's Challenge Questions: Wednesday, February 27th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $473)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday (2/28) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) What TV star/food celeb is opening a chicken finger chain? A: GUY FIERI

2) The weather conditions were perfect for a rare light pillar optical illusion over which city? A: PITTSBURGH

3) Who's getting slammed on social media for admitting she wore two pairs of Spanx to an Oscar party? A: SARAH HYLAND

4) Who is replacing Kathie Lee Gifford as a co-host of the fourth hour of 'Today'? A: JENNA BUSH HAGER

5) What player's autographed rookie football card just became the most expensive ever sold at acution? A: TOM BRADY