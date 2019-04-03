Spence's Challenge Questions: Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $298)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday (4/04) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Which former 90210 star has a bench warrant out for them over a dispute with a bank? A: TORI SPELLING

2) In about six weeks, the US Mint will start issuing quarters with (what) mark on them? A: W

3) Which major US city just elected their first black, female mayor? A: CHICAGO

4) Which deceased classic rocker's family is fighting over control of their music? A: TOM PETTY

5) Which NBA team saw three of it's stars fined for talking mess about officials? A: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS