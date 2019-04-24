Spence's Challenge Questions: Wednesday, April 24th, 2019

The Chet Buchanan Show

April 24, 2019
Kayla
Spence's Challenge
LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $498)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday (4/25) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) A Mega Millions lottery winner had carried her winning numbers around with her for a few years, finally played them for the first time... and hit five out of six for a million bucks! What state is she from?      A: IOWA

2) Another dude stepped up on Tuesday to claim his $786 Million Powerball prize. What state is he form?      A: WISCONSIN

3) Google's self dirving car spinoff has chosen a factory site in what city?        A: DETROIT

4) According to ESPN and the LA Times, who, on Monday, became the 3rd person to interview for the LA Lakers head coaching job?       A: JASON KIDD

5) While we were all watching the Knights, James Knights, James Holzhauer became only the second Jeopardy player to do what?        A: WIN A MILLION DOLLARS

