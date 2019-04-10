Spence's Challenge Questions: Wednesday, April 10th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $398)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday (4/10) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) What Hollywood A-Lister accidentally video bombed a beach boxing scene being filmed for the show "Ex On The Beach?" A: BRADLEY COOPER

2) What country's air force appears to have lost an F-35 Stealth fighter yesterday? A: JAPAN

3) Who announced Tuesday that they are leaving "The Talk" after nine years? A: SARA GILBERT

4) TJ Dillashaw failed a drug test and was suspended for two years from which sporting organization? A: UFC

5) There's a movie called "Summer Loving" in the works. It's a prequel to what classic? A: GREASE