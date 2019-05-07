Spence's Challenge Questions: Tuesday, May 7th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $198)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday (5/08) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Which city just saw one of its major newspaprers fire its entire staff? A: NEW ORLEANS

2) Who did the FBI honor for their work following the 2016 Smoky Mountain wildfires? A: DOLLY PARTON

3) An ancient burial ground dating back over 4500 years was uncovered in which country? A: EGYPT

4) What was Jared Leto carrying on the Met Gala Red Carpet last night? A: HIS OWN HEAD

5) The Bears and the Raiders made a trade yesterday for a guy that plays what position? A: KICKER