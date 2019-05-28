Spence's Challenge Questions: Tuesday, May 28th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $548)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wedneday (5/29) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Congratulations are in order for which NFL All-Pro who got engaged to a professional soccer player this weekend? A: JJ WATT

2) Which state grabbed headlines after tweeting that they had made over 740 DUI arrests in the first 30 hours of Memorial Day Weekend? A: CALIFORNIA

3) Pro golfer Kevin Na gave his caddy a cool present after this weekend's PGA Tour win. What was it? A: A RESTORED 1973 DODGE CHALLENGER

4) Which of the "Big Bang Theory" has announced they are going to have a son? A: JOHNNY GALECKI

5) A 93-yr-old World War II vet performed the National Anthem Sunday for the US Women's World Cup team. What instrument did play? A: THE HARMONICA