Spence's Challenge Questions: Tuesday, May 21st, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $448)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday (5/22) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) The company which also owns Ann Taylor and Loft is shutting down their other retail chain's 650 stores. Which one? A: DRESS BARN

2) Eva Mendes says she and Ryan Gossling are struggling to teach their kids (what?) A: SPANISH

3) Police raided an Apple Valley, California body shop and found $1.25 Million worth of what drug? A: METH

4) Who was struggling to find someone to hug at the end of SNL Saturday? A: JOHN LEGEND

5) Which team that is still in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs sucks the most? A: THE SAN JOSE SHARKS