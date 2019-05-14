Spence's Challenge Questions: Tuesday, May 14th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $323)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday (5/15) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have gone public with their relationship. They're two of the best known names in what organization? A: WWE

2) The latest outbreak has 196 people sick in 10 states with what? A: E COLI

3) $20 Million is what the oldest surviving one of these cars is expecting to bring in at auction. What car? A: PORSCHE

4) UEFA investigators may seek to kick what soccer team out of Champion's League for a year? A: MANCHESTER CITY

5) What team left in the NHL Playoffs sucks the most? A: SAN JOSE SHARKS