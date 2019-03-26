Spence's Challenge Questions: Tuesday, March 25th, 2019

The Chet Buchanan Show

March 26, 2019
Kayla
Spence's Challenge
LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $173)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday (3/27) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference: 

1) What Hollywood star's flight made an emergency landing in Bakersfield, where they shared they shared a van with a bunch of strangers to Burbank?         A: KEANU REEVES

2) Who jazzed up their Calvin Klein outfit with a scuba gear wetsuit while recently shopping in Paris?          A: CELINE DION

3) What TV, film, and music star received their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday?       A: MANDY MOORE

4) A Hawaii judge banned a man from drinking (what) during his probation after his conviction for car theft?           A: PEPSI

5) With the 737 Max 8 grounded, which airline announced they would cancel 90 flights per day through most of April?         A: AMERICAN

