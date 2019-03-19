Spence's Challenge Questions: Tuesday, March 19th, 2019

March 19, 2019
LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $798)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday (3/20) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference: 

1) Leonardo DiCaprio was on social showing off the new poster for the new movie, "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" that also stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Who's the director?        A: QUENTIN TARANTINO

2) Ellen and Olivia Wilde teamed up to chop whose hair?         A:JASON SUDEIKIS

3) Kevin Tsujihara is stepping down as CEO and Chairman of which entertainment giant?       A: WARNER BROTHERS

4) Johnny Manziel practiced for the first time with his new AAF team. What city is it in?        A: MEMPHIS

5) Who screwed up and revealed the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Bracket two hours early yesterday?         A: ESPN

