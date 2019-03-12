Spence's Challenge Questions: Tuesday, March 12th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $698)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday (3/13) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Facebook took em down... but who put up ads... on Facebook... calling for the breakup of Facebook? A: ELIZABETH WARREN

2) Over the weekend, who posted a bunch of throwback pics to their Insta Story including shots with Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and more? A: MILEY CYRUS

3) May 16th is the date for the series finale of what show? A: BIG BANG THEORY

4) What UFC star was arrested in Miami Beach yesterday on criminal mischief and strong-arm robbery charges? A: CONOR MCGREGOR

5) Who unfollowed most of their Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates, and Andy Cohen, after what is being called an "intense" reunion? A: NENE LEAKES