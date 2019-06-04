Spence's Challenge Questions: Tuesday, June 4th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $123)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday (6/05) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Who made a rare public appearances Sunday night is support of their TwainMania Foundation? A: VAL KILMER

2) It may be the greatest new thing on the internet. Keanu Reeves (doing what) to (what)? A: WALKING TO MUSIC

3) Who may have inadvertently let slip that Kevin Durant is staying with the Warriors? A: NIKE

4) What florist has filed for bankruptcy protection, while promising flower deliveries will continue? A: FTD

5) A new Lion King trailer was shared yesterday by the voice of Nala. Who is that? A: BEYONCE