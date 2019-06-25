Spence's Challenge Questions: Tuesday, June 25th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $448)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday (6/26) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Just like 1985, Madonna is number one on the Billboard 200 Album Chart. Who is number two? A: BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

2) A hidden camera was discovered in the women's bathroom on the set of which movie? A: BOND 25

3) The host city for the 2026 Winter Olympics has been announced. What is it? A: MILAN-CORTINA, ITALY

4) Who correctly called out their screwed up picture in the Spiderman: Far From Home poster? A: SAMUEL L. JACKSON

5) In a US Weekly article, who is said to be "pretty upset that Adam Levine left The Voice?" A: BLAKE SHELTON