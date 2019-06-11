Spence's Challenge Questions: Tuesday, June 11th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $198)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday (6/12) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) What North Carolina company is opening their first ever flagship store in Times Square in 2020... and planning on keeping it open 24/7? A: KRISPY KREME

2) Who is getting social media love for not touching women in photos? A: KEANU REEVES

3) On the flip, which movie star is being investigated by NYC police for allegeldy groping a woman in a bar? A: CUBA GOODING JR.

4) What key part of the San Antonio Spurs' championship teams is retiring after 18 seasons? A: TONY PARKER

5) Who was on Watch What Happens Live talking about rumored flings with Brad Pitt and Howard Stern? A: ROBIN GIVENS