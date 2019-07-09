Spence's Challenge Questions: Tuesday, July 9th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $598)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday (7/10) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) What former Grey's Anatomy actress, who is now on "Suits," addressed rumors that she may return to the show? A: KATHERINE HEIGL

2) After appearing in the previous eight seasons, who will not be in "American Horror Story: 1984?" A: SARAH PAULSON

3) Looks like Kendall Jenner may have moved on to another NBA player after Ben Simmons... who? A: KYLE KUZMA

4) A really cool cast photo from the Lion King reboot is out, but who's missing? A: JAMES EARL JONES

5) The trailer for "Judy" is out. Who has tranformed themselves into Hollywood icon Judy Garland? A: RENEE ZELLWEIGER