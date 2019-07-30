Spence's Challenge Questions: Tuesday, July 30th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $198)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday (7/31) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) After a 6 year run as the World's highest paid DJ, Calvin Harris is now #3. Who's the new #1? A: CHAINSMOKERS

2) Whose customers are making headlines due to their frustration with new digital membership cards? A: COSTCO

3) There's a new kind of Skittles wandering into stores. What kind? A: ZOMBIE SKITTLES

4) Which state accidentally released general topics of its upcoming Bar exam? A: CALIFORNIA

5) What is the current Bachelorette's name? A: HANNAH