Spence's Challenge Questions: Tuesday, July 16th, 2019

The Chet Buchanan Show

July 16, 2019
Kayla
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Contests
Features
Spence

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $698)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday (7/17) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) What iconic upper-end department store appears to be headed for bankruptcy?        A: BARNEY'S NEW YORK

2) Whoopi Goldberg has been told that she in no longer allowed to do what?        A:DRIVE A CAR

3) A giant jellyfish was spotted off the coast of which country?       A: ENGLAND

4) What NBA rookie star's college coach says he, "never should've played" summer league?        A: ZION WILLIAMSON

5) Who posted a pic showing off her ripped abs and what is being called an epic pair of cat leggings?       A: J-LO

Tags: 
98.5 Cash Chet Buchanan Game jackpot Kayla KLUC Las Vegas pop culture Spence Spences Challenge terrible herbst The Chet Buchanan Show trivia win money

Recent Podcast Audio

Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 314 The Chet Buchanan Show
Amazon Prime Price is Right... And We're Giving Away Disneyland Tickets! The Chet Buchanan Show
Chet Buchanan Show
Presidential Campaign Slogans from The Chet Buchanan Show for 2020 The Chet Buchanan Show
Chet Buchanan Show
Should I Even Bother With This Crush? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of the Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 312 The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla Cannot Do Star Wars Impersonations The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes