Spence's Challenge Questions: Tuesday, July 16th, 2019

Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $698)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday (7/17) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) What iconic upper-end department store appears to be headed for bankruptcy? A: BARNEY'S NEW YORK

2) Whoopi Goldberg has been told that she in no longer allowed to do what? A:DRIVE A CAR

3) A giant jellyfish was spotted off the coast of which country? A: ENGLAND

4) What NBA rookie star's college coach says he, "never should've played" summer league? A: ZION WILLIAMSON

5) Who posted a pic showing off her ripped abs and what is being called an epic pair of cat leggings? A: J-LO